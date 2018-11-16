Judge Orders White House to Return CNN Reporter’s White House Credential

A Washington, DC judge has ruled that the White House must return CNN reporter, Jim Acosta’s media credential temporarily.

Judge Timothy Kelly was expected to render a decision yesterday but postponed it to today.

A federal judge considered CNN’s lawsuit against President Trump and several top White House officials over press access and heard more arguments this morning before making his ruling in favor of CNN.

The lawsuit was filed after the White House pulled CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s media credential.

The White House accused Acosta of inappropriate behavior.

CNN claims Acosta’s First Amendment rights were violated. A number of other top media companies, including Fox News, have filed briefs in support of CNN.

