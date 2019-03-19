Judge Releases Redacted FBI Documents from Michael Cohen Raid

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s search warrant has been released in New York and it involves hundreds of heavily-redacted pages of the warrant and related documents.

The papers reveal that Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI started looking into former Trump attorney Michael Cohen well before his office, home and hotel room were raided last year.

Mueller eventually handed the case to federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Hundreds of pages of the search warrant and related documents are now in the public domain.

The redacted search warrant for Michael Cohen has been filed. The first document is 269 pages. pic.twitter.com/IKDSCE5HlA — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 19, 2019

Everything about the campaign finance violations involving Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal has been redacted. pic.twitter.com/lpmSdDOobA — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 19, 2019

At the time of the raid, Cohen was still working for the Trump Organization.

Cohen is headed to prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, tax fraud, banking fraud and campaign finance violations.