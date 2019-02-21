Judge sets bail at $100,000 for Jussie Smollett, must surrender passport

A Chicago judge set a $100,000 bond for Jussie Smollett on Thursday, as the “Empire” actor made his first court appearance.

Smollett faces one felony count of filing a false police report.

Police allege that Smollett staged an attack on Jan. 29 and told police that he was assaulted by two white men in masks, wearing pro-President Trump hats who hurled racist and homophobic slurs.

If convicted, he could face one to three years in prison.

However, he could instead be sentenced to probation.

Additionally, the actor could be ordered to repay the cost of the Chicago Police Department investigation.

Police allege that Smollett paid two men identified as Abel and Ola Osundairo $3,500 to carry out the attack.

Detectives were able to track down the two brothers using surveillance cameras, and taxi and ride-share records.

Police say Smollett was not satisfied with his current salary and that is what motivated him to carry out the “hoax.”

Empire producers released a new statement, saying they are considering their options following the latest in Smollett case.

“We understand the seriousness of this matter, and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation, and we are considering our options.”

