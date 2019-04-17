Judge sets jury selection for 2020 in Wellington killer clown case

Wednesday, a Palm Beach County judge set a trial date for Sheila Keen Warren whose accused of dressing up like a clown and fatally shooting a woman at her Wellington home 29 years ago.

Warren faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Marleen Warren, her husband’s first wife.

Investigators say Keen Warren shot Marleen in Wellington on May 26, 1990.

At Wednesday’s hearing, a judge said jury selection would begin Jan. 31, 2020.

A status check for the case is scheduled for June 24.

Following the fatal shooting Keen Warren later married Marleen’s widower, Michael Warren, in 2002.

Warren was arrested in September of 2017 in Washington County, Virginia after police used DNA from hair samples to find the suspect in the case.

She has plead not guilty as the case remains open despite the upcoming trial.