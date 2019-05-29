Judge to rule on release of accused Parkland shooter’s medical records

A judge is due to rule by the end of the week on whether the medical records of accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz will be released to prosecutors.

Tuesday, during a hearing, prosecutors played a video that was posted on Cruz’s Instagram account before the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to order a psychologist and an orthopedic clinic to turn over his records so they can discuss his mental state and pre-meditation.

The defense is fighting back, claiming Cruz’s medical records are confidential and should be protected.

Cruz had allegedly told deputies the voices in his head told him to kill people.

Cruz is accused of carrying out a deadly shooting on Valentine’s day of 2018 that left 17 people dead and 17 others injured.

If convicted, he could get the death penalty.