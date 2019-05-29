Judge to rule on release of ex-cop Nouman Raja

Wednesday, attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja appeared in court requesting the Judge to set a reasonable bond for their client’s release from prison pending an appeal.

Last month, the Judge sentenced Raja to 25 years in prison for the deadly shooting of Corey Jones on Interstate 95 in 2015.

Raja’s attorneys filed an intent to appeal his conviction, shortly after.

The Judge addressed Jones’ family comment that if he releases Raja, he would be an accessory to the crime saying he was “taken aback by that.

The Judge confirmed he would make his decision by Friday.