Julian Assange’s Embassy Cat is Missing

“Embassy Cat,” is missing. Julian Assange’s beloved necktie-wearing cat became an issue for the WikiLeaks co-founder when officials at the Ecuadorian
Embassy he was holed up in for seven years told him he needed to change the litter box. Then Assange was rousted from the embassy and arrested. Where did
Embassy Cat go?
Unfortunately, a bevy of major news outlets have been unable to confirm that cat’s precise location.
So what’s happened to Embassy Cat? Here are a few of our theories, from most to least plausible.
Embassy Cat is with Julian Assange’s family
Embassy Cat was sent to a shelter
Embassy Cat “knew too much” and is in hiding
Embassy Cat is simultaneously with Assange’s family, in a shelter, in hiding, and dead
We can confirm that Assange's cat is safe. Assange asked his lawyers to rescue him from embassy threats in mid-October. They will be reunited in freedom. #FreeAssange #NoExtradition pic.twitter.com/zSo8RfXXc9
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 13, 2019