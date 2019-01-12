Julián Castro announces his 2020 presidential bid

Saturday, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro officially announced his 2020 presidential bid in San Antonio, Texas.

Castro was elected San Antonio’s mayor in 2009 and re-elected to two more terms before Obama selected him to be secretary of HUD, the federal agency that oversees public housing, which Castro lived in during his youth.

During the announcement, Castro was joined by his identical twin brother, his wife, and children.

According to CNN, he is a hopeful candidate for the Democratic party due to his “uniquely American immigrant story.”