July Deadliest Month for Lightning Strikes

Florida is the deadliest state for lightning strikes and July is the deadliest month, according to NOAA.

July on average records nine deaths from lightning, according to NOAA data over the past decade.

June and August are second deadliest with five deaths each on average.

Across the U.S. during that 10-year period, 272 people died because of lightning, according to the NOAA.

Statewide over a decade from 2008-2017, Florida ranked No. 1 with 47.

That’s more than double the deaths as the second deadliest state, Texas, which had 20, and that state is four times the size of Florida.

On the home front, lightning strikes have already hit many people but so far none was fatal.

Seminole County ranks No. 1 in the nation for cloud-to-ground lightning with 17.3 strikes on average per square kilometer in 2018, according to a company that specializes in lightning detection for the National Weather Service.

Orange County was No. 2 in the nation with 15.6 strikes per square kilometer.

#LightningStrikes: Lightning is believed to the source of this 6/25 apartment complex fire, which impacted 24 units. Thankfully no one was hurt and crews rescued one Dalmatian. If your home is struck by lightning- call 911, get people and pets out, have working smoke alarms. pic.twitter.com/dfhHsNfLwe — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 26, 2019

“It’s beautiful and stunning, but it can be very dangerous,” Proudfit said. “Lightning can be detected 10 miles away from its rain source. If you hear it, take cover. Don’t get under an awning. Get under a hard-surface roof.”