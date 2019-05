Palm Beach County officials say a pellet gun was found at Jupiter High School on Wednesday.

Parents recieved a robocall from the school’s principal, Colleen Iannitti, about the incident.

According to the call, administrators were told of a possible pellet gun on campus. School police investigated and found the pellet gun inside of a student’s backpack.

Police arrested the student who “may now face severe criminal and disciplinary consequences,” according to Iannitti.