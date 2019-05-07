Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods Bestowed “Medal of Freedom”

President Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golf legend Tiger Woods at the White House Rose Garden.

Woods was awarded the medal yesterday in a ceremony at the White House. President Trump called Woods one of the “greatest athletes in the history of sports.”

Trump praised Woods as a true legend and a global symbol of American devotion and drive.

Woods won the Masters this year after a major championship slump that lasted for years.

Tiger remarked that he’s honored to be part of a small group of four golfers who have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom which includes Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford.

Tiger admitted he named his son “Charlie” after Charlie Sifford.

It’s an incredible privilege to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Considering the recipients, history, and what this means to me and my family, it’s also very humbling. Thank you all for your support and I hope this inspires others to never give up on their dreams. pic.twitter.com/33CJIHwQvz — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 7, 2019

Tiger was accompanied by his two children, his mother and his girlfriend Erica Herman.