Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods Makes 2019 Links Debut

Jupiter Island resident, Tiger Woods is kicking off his 2019 PGA Tour today at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open which he has won it seven times in the past.

But what about the present? Which Tiger Woods will tee off today?

After dealing with health problems more than a year ago, Woods is reportedly optimistic this time around. He tees off at 1:40 p.m. Eastern.

The pieces are all in place now. Woods appears upbeat and refreshed, with a clear plan entering his first tournament of the season.

All that’s left to do is test it under the gun Thursday and strap in. If this season is anything like Woods’ 2018 comeback campaign, it’s gonna be a wild ride.