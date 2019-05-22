Jupiter Police ask Town for Pay Raise

Jupiter police officers say they need a raise and better benefits to bring them up to speed with other similarly-sized police agencies.

Officers say if the town does not agree to draw up a more competitive compensation package, the department could lose 20% of its force by next year.

The officers had lots of support at the town council meeting from hundreds of residents wearing blue t-shirts with “Support our Jupiter Police Officers” written across the front.

 


 

