Jupiter Police ask Town for Pay Raise

Jupiter police officers say they need a raise and better benefits to bring them up to speed with other similarly-sized police agencies.

Officers say if the town does not agree to draw up a more competitive compensation package, the department could lose 20% of its force by next year.

The officers had lots of support at the town council meeting from hundreds of residents wearing blue t-shirts with “Support our Jupiter Police Officers” written across the front.

More money, better benefits equal to other agencies. That what police officers are asking for in the Town of Jupiter. .@Thomas_Forester has the full story: https://t.co/KIEcARKrO8 pic.twitter.com/bJ4loICQvY — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 22, 2019



