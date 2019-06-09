Jupiter Police Warn of Reported Abduction Attempts

Jupiter Police have issued a community alert, after receiving reports of two possible attempted abductions within the past week.

Both cases reportedly occurred on Loxahatchee River Road. Police are now urging residents to watch for suspicious people or cars.

The first possible case reportedly took place on the morning of Friday, May 31.

According to a post on the Nextdoor app, a woman was jogging along Loxahatchee River Road near Imperial Woods, when a man suddenly started following her in his car. According to that post, the man exited his car and tried to approach the woman, who ran to safety.

The second possible case is said to have taken place on Monday night.

In that situation, posts on the Nextdoor app report that a young boy was also walking on Loxahatchee River Road near Senegal Drive, when a man pulled his car in front of the child.

A yelling witness scared the man off.

Jupiter Police confirm that they have not yet received any official reports, but are using social media to warn people that if they see something, say something.