Jupiter School Installs High-tech Active Shooter Alert System

Jupiter Christian School has gone “high-tech” in order to protect students in the event of an active shooter situation.

School officials worked with Jupiter-based ASR Alert Systems during the winter break to deck out the facility with a security device that can directly notify the closest law enforcement during an emergency.

Director of facilities and operations Jacob Godino tells WPTV, “The reduction of time and the response if it saves one life the system is worth it.”

A Jupiter father created the technology to do his part to make schools safer after the shooting in Parkland.

“It serves two purposes – one is to distract the attacker and it also serves a purpose to alert the students,” said president Hector Delgado.

The alert system costs about $35,000 and includes flashing alarms, emergency push button boxes and pendants you can wear to press at any moment.

“Having one person pick up a phone and call 911 that’s antiquated. We need to allow our teachers, and to empower our teachers now that they have a tool at their fingertips to initiate the police, said Delgado to WPTV.

Once an emergency button is pushed it only takes 3 to 5 seconds for local police to be notified. It will also notify designated people on campus.

“It will say Jupiter Christian School, it will give them the address and it will tell them what floor, what classroom the button was pressed,” said Delgado.

Jupiter Christian School is the first K-12 school in the country to use the technology.

It is not clear if other school districts will install the active shooter alert system.