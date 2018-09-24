Jupiter’s Tiger Woods Wins 80th PGA Championship

With tears in his eyes, Tiger Woods celebrated his first victory in more than five years.

Definitely a Cinderella story, Woods carded a plus-one 71 in Sunday’s final round to win the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

Woods finished at 11-under-par for the tournament, two shots ahead of Billy Horschel.

It’s his first victory since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and 80th of his PGA Tour career.

Dustin Johnson finished third at seven-under.

