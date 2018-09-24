Jupiter’s Tiger Woods Wins 80th PGA Championship

With tears in his eyes, Tiger Woods celebrated his first victory in more than five years.
Definitely a Cinderella story, Woods carded a plus-one 71 in Sunday’s final round to win the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

Tiger Woods, center, is congratulated after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. It was the 80th victory of his PGA Tour, two short of the career record held by Sam Snead that is now very much in play. And it was his first victory in more than five years, dating to the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Woods finished at 11-under-par for the tournament, two shots ahead of Billy Horschel.
It’s his first victory since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and 80th of his PGA Tour career.
Dustin Johnson finished third at seven-under.

