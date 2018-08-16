Jury in Paul Manafort Federal Trial Deliberating his Fate

A federal court jury began deliberations Thursday in the financial fraud trial of Paul Manafort following two weeks of blistering testimony and bruising final arguments from prosecutors who described their case against the former Trump campaign chairman as “overwhelming.”

“It is now time for you to deliberate,” U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III told the panel of six men and six women before they were excused shortly before 10 a.m., adding that “The length of their discussions were totally up to them.”

Lawyers for the former Trump campaign chief argued in their closing remarks that the prosecution wouldn’t have a case without its star witness, former Manafort associate Rick Gates. Gates testified that he’d committed crimes with Manafort and that he stole from his boss.

However, the defense argued that Gates lied to the jury. Manafort is facing more than a dozen charges of fraud and money laundering stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

In addition to the dozens of government exhibits, personal notes taken by jurors throughout the trial and the testimony of 27 witnesses will go with the panel.

Chief among those witnesses was longtime Manafort business partner Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and lying to the FBI as part of a deal to testify against Manafort.

Gates offered hours of testimony about Manafort’s alleged efforts to shield more than $15 million from U.S. tax authorities and the submission of fake loan applications to obtain millions more.

Defense attorneys, who did not call witnesses on Manafort’s behalf, launched an aggressive assault on Gates’ credibility putting Gates’ character on trial.

They highlighted Gates’ acknowledged embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort.

They also suggested that Gates, not Manafort, controlled the foreign bank accounts used to hide millions of dollars from federal tax authorities.

If convicted of the 18 criminal counts lodged against him, Manafort faces a possible life sentence in prison.

