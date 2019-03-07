Jury Reaches Verdict in Nouman Raja Manslaughter Trial

We are on verdict watch…as a Palm Beach County jury has told the judge that they have reached a decision on the fate of a former Palm Beach Gardens cop charged with gunning down a stranded mortorist in 2015. Prosecutors contended Nouman Raja’s behavior was reckless when he approached Corey Jones’ vehicle without wearing his police vest or badge.

But Raja’s lead attorney, Richard Lubin, countered his client was faced with a life-or-death situation and had seconds to react.

Jurors are set to reveal their verdict as soon as everyone can be assembled in the Palm Beach County courtroom.

Watch live here.