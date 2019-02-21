Jury Selection Begins in Former PBG Cop’s Manslaughter Trial

Fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja’s manslaughter trial begins with jury selection today.

Raja is charged with manslaughter for the 2015 shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones, and one of Raja’s defenses will be the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

According to the police report, Jones had a concealed-weapons permit and pulled a handgun.

Raja shot him. Raja’s attorneys say he identified himself and fired after Jones threatened him.

Jury selection to begin Thursday morning in trial of former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja https://t.co/rrIm9eOVxT pic.twitter.com/lE107u2wgs — WPTV (@WPTV) February 21, 2019

Jones’ SUV broke down off I-95 and PGA Blvd in the middle of the night. He was confronted by Raja who was in plainclothes. Prosecutors say Raja never identified himself as a police officer, making Jones believe he was being robbed.

The last Florida officer tried for an on-duty killing was Miami’s William Lozano in 1989.

Lozano was convicted of two manslaughter counts but an appeals court dismissed the verdict, Lozano was then acquitted at a 1993 retrial in Orlando.