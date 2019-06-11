Jury Selection Wraps up in Jupiter Triple Murder Trial

Jury selection resumes this morning at the Palm Beach County courthouse and may wrap up in the trial of the accused gunman who took three young lives at a Jupiter party on Super Bowl Sunday in 2017.

Police say Christopher Vasata shot and killed Kelli Doherty, Brandi-el Salhy and Sean Henry outside a home on Mohawk Street.

Police have never addressed the third alleged shooting.

It’s unclear what the motive for the shooting was, but police records point to drugs being at the center of the case.

The scene of the crime, the house along Mohawk Street, has been sold.

Jury selection will resume at the Palm Beach County courthouse Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.