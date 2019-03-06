Jury to Begin Deliberating Today in Nouman Raja Manslaughter Trial

The manslaughter trial trial of former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja is nearing an end…without Raja taking the stand in his own defense.

Raja faces charges of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the death of stranded motorist Corey Jones.

The final witness took the stand late Tuesday morning.

Chief Medical Examiner for Polk and two other Central Florida counties Dr. Stephen Nelson refuted the prior day’s testimony from a local associate Medical Examiner who testified for prosecutors that because the gunshot to Jones’ chest blew apart his heart.

According to the prosecution witness Jones could have only run a few feet after receiving the fatal bullet.

Nelson maintained a young man like Jones could have easily run the 40 yards after being shot in the chest.

Dr. Nelson said the key was the flow of oxygen to the brain, the flight or fight principle.

The prosecution played audio recorded during the shooting that did not show that Raja, who was wearing plain clothes identified himself as a police officer. The defense, hoping to spark reasonable doubt, argued that Raja did tell Jones he was a cop, but it was not audible on the recording.

Dr. Nelson finished his testifying and Judge Joseph Marx then asked Nouman Raja if he would testify in his own defense and Raja said “No.”

This means the end of the trial is near and the case will soon be in the hands of a jury.

The judge told jurors to return to court early Wednesday morning, for the start of closing arguments.

Each side will have two hours to make their final case to the jury.

The jury is expected to start deliberating in the afternoon.