Jussie Smollet Turns Himself in to Chicago Police

Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reportedly turned himself in this morning to Chicago police on the accusation of making false police report.
Smollett was charged by Chicago police with a felony last night for filing a false police report.
The false police report charges carry a possible three-year prison sentence. Smollett is expected to appear in court today for a bond hearing.

