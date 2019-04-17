Jussie Smollett Cut From Broadway Play Take Me Out

It’s been a stressful couple of months for Empire star, Jussie Smollett. The actor has now reportedly lost a starring role in the forthcoming Broadway reboot of the Tony-winning play Take Me Out.

The actor was reportedly supposed to play the main character, Darren Lemming, a mixed-race baseball player who comes out as gay at the peak of his career.

Smollett’s disorderly conduct case has since been dropped, but the city of Chicago is suing the actor for $130,000 for what officials are saying was time wasted on an extensive investigation.