Jussie Smollett Pleads “Not Guilty” in Apparent Staged Assault Case

Empire actor Jussie Smollett is pleading not guilty to more than a dozen charges against him in an alleged hoax assault case.

Jussie Smollett appeared in a Chicago courtroom today.
The Empire plead not guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct over allegations he staged a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January and then filed a false police report.
Cameras were also allowed in the courtroom for the hearing.

Cook County Judge Steven Watkins was assigned to the case.

