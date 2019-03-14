Jussie Smollett Pleads “Not Guilty” in Apparent Staged Assault Case

Empire actor Jussie Smollett is pleading not guilty to more than a dozen charges against him in an alleged hoax assault case.

Jussie Smollett appeared in a Chicago courtroom today.

The Empire plead not guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct over allegations he staged a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January and then filed a false police report.

Cameras were also allowed in the courtroom for the hearing.

Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty in hoax assault case https://t.co/15KMsLfJSp — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2019

Cook County Judge Steven Watkins was assigned to the case.