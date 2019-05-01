Jussie Smollett will not return to hit show ‘Empire’ next season

Fox Entertainment confirmed Tuesday that Jussie Smollett will not return to the television series ‘Empire’ in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials the actor lied about a racially motivated attack.

In a statement, the studio said, “there are no plans for Smollett’s character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire’ but did not list a reason.

Fox announced earlier Tuesday that the show had been renewed for a sixth season.

The move comes less than a week after Smollett’s former castmates called for his return in a letter written to executives of the hit show.

Chicago police allege Smollett paid two brothers to help him stage an attack in January in which he said two masked men beat him, hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with a chemical substance and put a rope around his neck.

Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains his innocence.

He was arrested on 16 felonies of disorderly conduct, but prosecutors later dropped the charges.”

‘Empire’ films each episode in Chicago, Illinois.