Jussie Smollett’s Role on “Empire” Over

Producers of “Empire” say Jussie Smollett’s character will not appear in the final episodes of the current season.

The announcement comes after Smollett was released on bail yesterday and went to the set of the hit FOX television show to apologize to the cast crew, but maintained his innocence.

The executive producers of “Empire” said Smollett was being removed from the final two episodes of the season to “avoid further disruption on set.” https://t.co/0WL50XyTVJ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2019

TMZ is reporting that some of the Empire actors said if TV executives didn’t fire him, he needs to quit on his own before he damages the show’s reputation any further.

‘Empire’ Cast Members Feel Betrayed by Jussie Smollett, Want Him Fired https://t.co/DIjIzj9G0Q — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2019

Smollett is accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself last month in Chicago in hopes of getting a bigger paycheck.