Jussie Smollett’s Role on “Empire” Over

Producers of “Empire” say Jussie Smollett’s character will not appear in the final episodes of the current season.
The announcement comes after Smollett was released on bail yesterday and went to the set of the hit FOX television show to apologize to the cast crew, but maintained his innocence.

TMZ is reporting that some of the Empire actors said if TV executives didn’t fire him, he needs to quit on his own before he damages the show’s reputation any further.

Smollett is accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself last month in Chicago in hopes of getting a bigger paycheck.

