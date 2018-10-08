Justice Kavanaugh Swearing-in Ceremony Tonight at White House

Justice Brett Kavanaugh is on the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed by the Senate, 50-48-1 Saturday.

Kavanaugh’s approval followed a tumultuous confirmation process, highlighted by sexual assault allegations against the federal judge.

Kavanaugh stronly rejected the accusations. Protesters tried to interrupt the Senate vote and were removed from the visitors’ gallery by Capitol Police.

In the final debate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Kavanaugh a brilliant student of the law.

McConnell said Kavanaugh is a man of the highest caliber and is extremely well-qualified for the high court.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Kavanaugh of being an “extreme partisan” who does not have the temperament or integrity to be on the Supreme Court.

He called the confirmation process one of the saddest chapters in Senate history and a low moment for the nation.

President Trump is bashing Senate Democrats for “torturing” Brett Kavanaugh and his family during the Supreme Court confirmation process.

Trump says Kavanaugh is a great man who got caught up in a “hoax” and “charade” created by Democrats.

The President completely dismissed the ideas of impeaching Kavanaugh and says this event will result in many Democrats voting Republican this November.

President Trump tapped Kavanaugh to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski voted no but then withdrew her vote. She did that as a favor to Montana Republican Steve Daines, a Kavanaugh supporter, so Daines would not have to leave his daughter’s wedding to rush back to DC for the vote. Murkowski noted that her action did not affect the outcome.



Justice Kavanaugh was already took an oath on Saturday after his confirmation.

Another, more festive swearing-in ceremony of Kavanaugh will be held later tonight at the White House

