Kacey Musgraves’ Caved In And Did A Shoey In Australia, But In Kasey Fashion

Leave it to Kacey to make a shoey look classy!

A “shoey” is an Australian tradition where you drink a shot of beer/liquor out of a boot, Luke Bryan did it, so did Brothers Osborne, and now Kasey Musgraves.

It wasn’t upon the first request though, initially the “Rainbow” singer refused to do it during a stop in Sydney (May 12), but a couple days later she caved to the Aussie way.