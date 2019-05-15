Kacey Musgraves’ Caved In And Did A Shoey In Australia, But In Kasey Fashion

Leave it to Kacey to make a shoey look classy!
A “shoey” is an Australian tradition where you drink a shot of beer/liquor out of a boot, Luke Bryan did it, so did Brothers Osborne, and now Kasey Musgraves.
It wasn’t upon the first request though, initially the “Rainbow” singer refused to do it during a stop in Sydney (May 12), but a couple days later she caved to the Aussie way.
KACEY MUSGRAVES DID A SHOEY IN MELBOURNE 😱😂 #OhWhatAWorldTour @KaceyMusgraves pic.twitter.com/rCCLnHvHSB
— Fox FM (@FoxFM) May 14, 2019