Kacey Musgraves Signs Modeling Contract

Hot damn! Kacey Musgraves is a model.

The ‘Rainbow’ singer has just singed a modeling contract with IMG Models.

The agency represents other known names like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, and the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi.

The news comes just a couple days after the singer stunned as Barbie at her Met Gala debut… for real, she was life-size Barbie!