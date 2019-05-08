Kacey Musgraves Signs Modeling Contract

Hot damn! Kacey Musgraves is a model.
NOW REPRESENTING: #KaceyMusgraves (@KaceyMusgraves)! pic.twitter.com/91kAsZtuTI
— IMG Models (@IMGmodels) May 6, 2019
The ‘Rainbow’ singer has just singed a modeling contract with IMG Models.
The agency represents other known names like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, and the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi.
The news comes just a couple days after the singer stunned as Barbie at her Met Gala debut… for real, she was life-size Barbie!
Barbie at the #MetGala! @KaceyMusgraves makes her entrance looking fabulously campy as the iconic doll. #MetCamp pic.twitter.com/zS10wDF7Ku
— The Met (@metmuseum) May 6, 2019