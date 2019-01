Coachella goes country in 2019… well at least it’ll get a little taste of it!

­čÄćAPRIL 12 + 19 @coachella pic.twitter.com/JxAVI6kTIA — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 3, 2019

Kacey Musgraves shared the news via her Twitter page, along with the rest of the lineup.

Headliners include Childish Gambino, Tame Impala & Ariana Grande.