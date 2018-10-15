Kane Brown Is Off the Market

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Kane Brown married his fiancee and best friend, Katelyn in Tennessee this past Friday! 200 guests were in attendance to be apart of a very happy moment for the couple. The couple expressed their love with letters prior to the ceremony, but kept the vows simple at the altar. The wedding consisted of green and fall colors and their venue could be described as an enchanted forest. Some wedding photos can be found in the next People Magazine, which you know for sure I will be picking up! Congratulations goes out to the couple and many years of happiness!

