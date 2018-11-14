Kane Brown’s Thought on Babies

Kane Brown and Kaetlyn got married just recently, about a month ago and the pressure for kids has begun! Usually it’s the grandparents or close family wanting the couple to have babies but this pressure is coming from Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany! Kaetlyn says she wouldn’t mind waiting until she is 30, and Kane says he is perfectly happy with their 2 dogs! The couple would like to have one or 2 kids, but in the meantime Kane seems pretty busy releasing albums! His latest one named Experiment is on sale now!