Kanye Urges Black Voters to Drop Democrats With “Blexit” Clothing Line

Kanye West is encouraging black voters to leave the Democrat Party. The rapper designed his own line of hats and shirts that support what he’s calling “Blexit,” short for black exit.

Sort of like the British “Brexit” movement to exit the European Union.

Kanye West designs ‘Blexit’ apparel urging black Democrats to leave the party https://t.co/J1DS8TPTd5 — TAXI (@designtaxi) October 29, 2018

It’s a campaign that urges African-Americans to break away from the political party to find “freedom over tyranny,” according to its website.

West’s items launched at the Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

They are available online.

West has been public about his support for President Trump, and even had a sit-down meeting with him at the White House earlier this month.