Kathy Griffin Postpones Miami Show After Plane She was on Makes Emergency Landing

Comedian Kathy Griffin posted a video on social media on Wednesday begging forgiveness from her fans explaining that she had to postpone her Miami show. In the video, Griffin explained that there was a major issue with her flight, a fire started in the tail of the plane.

Griffin later said that her show was rescheduled for Saturday, September 22.

MIAMI: I’ve been able to reschedule the Miami Show that I had to postpone tonight. New date is Sat, September 22nd. If you have tickets now, those will be honored. You don’t have to do anything else. If you didn’t get tickets and want to come on the 22nd: https://t.co/impXMx4879 pic.twitter.com/2sh1exqvXK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 12, 2018

Griffin is on her Laugh Your Head Off World Tour and was scheduled to perform on Wednesday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

