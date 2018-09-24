Kavanaugh: 2nd Claim of Sexual Misconduct

A new allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been brought forward.

The New Yorker reports a woman named Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself in front of her at a party when he was a student at Yale University.

Ramirez says the incident happened at a dorm room party while Kavanaugh said in a statement that the incident never happened.

Kavanaugh said in a statement that the second allegation is a “smear, plain and simple.”

And he will use a calendar from his time in high school as part of his defense against accusations of sexual assault.

A person working on the federal judge’s confirmation says the calendar show Kavanaugh was out of town much of that time the first accuser claims he assaulted her.

Kavanaugh denies 2nd accuser’s sexual misconduct allegation as Avenatti claims ‘evidence’ of ‘targeting’ women for gang rape https://t.co/JAyTbaZVqQ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 24, 2018

Meanwhile, porn star Stormy Daniel’s attorney is getting involved in the sexual vortex swirling around the latest U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

