Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford May testify next week

The woman who accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault has told the Senate Judiciary Committee, that she “would be prepared to testify next week,” as long as senators offer “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” according reports.

In the email, obtained by The New York Times, the lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford said that testifying on the GOP scheduled time for Monday would not be possible.

The email wrote, testifying Monday “is not possible and the Committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event.”

In addition, Ford’s lawyer reiterated her request for “a full investigation” by the FBI to occur before her testimony.

Brett Kavanaugh, wife and Christine Blasey Ford all receiving death threats: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE https://t.co/LgIZWFs2YW — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2018

According to a source familiar with the negotiations..her lawyers and Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s office.. now reportedly discussing that on Thursday Ford will appear but does not want Kavanaugh in the room when she testifies.. and she wants him to testify first.

