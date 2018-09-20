Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford to testify next week

The woman who accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault has told the Senate Judiciary Committee, that she “would be prepared to testify next week,” as long as senators offer “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” according reports.

In the email, obtained by The New York Times, the lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford said that testifying on the GOP scheduled time for Monday would not be possible.

The email wrote, testifying Monday “is not possible and the Committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event.”

In addition, Ford’s lawyer reiterated her request for “a full investigation” by the FBI to occur before her testimony.

However, the email addressed to top Republican and Democratic aides on the committee, Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, wrote that she would like to set up a call later on Thursday to “discuss the conditions” under which Dr. Blasey would be prepared to testify.

