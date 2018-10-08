Kavanaugh becomes first Supreme Court justice to hire all-women team

Brett Kavanaugh who has become America’s newest Supreme Court justice following a grueling confirmation process has hired all-female law clerks.

Saturday, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the nation’s highest bench in a 50-48 vote in one of the most controversial nominations’ in US history after facing sexual-assault allegations in which he’s adamantly denied.

Before the explosive allegations, Kavanaugh said he planned to hire an all-woman team which is a first for a Supreme Court justice.

Monday, he officially became the first Supreme Court justice to do so with the hiring of Shannon Grammel, Kim Jackson, Megan Lacy and Sara Nommenson.

