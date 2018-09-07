Kavanaugh Emails Released Were Already Cleared

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh continues today after yesterday’s drama-filled session.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker decided to release “confidential material” despite breaking Senate rules to do so.

However, the documents Booker made public were cleared for release the night before and he was notified of the clearance.

The whole charade sparked confusion on Capitol Hill.

.@guypbenson on Sen. Booker at today’s Kavanaugh hearing: “This was a pre-planned stunt by @CoryBooker as evidenced by the fact that he went forward with this preposterous show of self-martyrdom.” @foxnewsnight https://t.co/2vZkzh3yVe pic.twitter.com/7iTdMs6laL — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2018



In fact, the Booker document dump backfired big time and proved Kavanaugh rejected racial profiling after 9-11.

The “racial profiling” emails were part of a chain that were exchanged after 9-11.

“I read through this email chain; there’s nothing damning here. In fact,if anything, it upholds the very fact that Judge Kavanaugh is ‘race-neutral,’ to use his words.” according to one analyst.

