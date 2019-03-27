Keanu Reeves Helped Fellow Passengers After Their Flight Made an Emergency Landing

On Saturday, KEANU REEVES was on a commercial flight from San Francisco to L.A., when it was diverted due to a, quote, “mechanical indication.” Fortunately, the plane landed safely at a remote airport in Bakersfield, California . . . but unfortunately, the passengers were still more than 100 miles away from their destination. A lot of celebrities might duck away and make their own travel plans, but NOT Keanu. He immediately started organizing a van ride to Burbank for anyone who was interested. Then, once the road-trip started, Keanu entertained the other passengers by . . . using his phone to read facts about Bakersfield and play country music. He also said goodbye to passengers as they were dropped off.

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019