Keanu Reeves Helped Fellow Passengers After Their Flight Made an Emergency Landing

On Saturday, KEANU REEVES was on a commercial flight from San Francisco to L.A., when it was diverted due to a, quote, “mechanical indication.” Fortunately, the plane landed safely at a remote airport in Bakersfield, California . . . but unfortunately, the passengers were still more than 100 miles away from their destination. A lot of celebrities might duck away and make their own travel plans, but NOT Keanu. He immediately started organizing a van ride to Burbank for anyone who was interested. Then, once the road-trip started, Keanu entertained the other passengers by . . . using his phone to read facts about Bakersfield and play country music. He also said goodbye to passengers as they were dropped off.

