Keith James Declared the Winner of the West Palm Beach Mayoral Election After Recount

Harvard law grad and city commissioner Keith James has been officially declared the winner of the West Palm Beach mayoral election after a machine recount conducted Friday.

The canvassing board originally voted to conduct a machine recount of the West Palm Beach mayoral election after James only garnered 50.3% of the vote which is just shy of the 50.5% needed to win outright. Both candidates agreed with the recount which took place earlier this morning.

James said he was not concerned about a possible recount because he believes the machines are accurate. But, he also believes it would be better to

go ahead and recount the votes to avoid any question about the election outcome.

BREAKING: After a quick meeting, the canvassing board has officially voted to conduct a machine recount of the West Palm Beach mayoral election. Both candidates agree with the decision. And a recount could be possible today. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/0MQKMsz4ri — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaWPTV) March 15, 2019

James joined Jen and Bill in studio Friday to talk about his plans as mayor-elect for the city of West Palm Beach.

The municipal election had a very low 16% voter turnout of about 11,000 registered voters.

City Commissioner Paula Ryan and former Palm Beach County mayor Priscilla Taylor ran against James.

The mayor-elect will be sworn in as mayor of West Palm Beach on April 4th at 5:00 p.m.

Outgoing mayor Jeri Muoio endorsed James. She served as mayor for eight years and was term-limited.