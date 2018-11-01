Keith Urban Dedicates Show to Fallen Firefighter

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Keith Urban dedicated his show from this past weekend to Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark. Clark lost his life when someone ran into the firetruck, while he was helping victims during Hurricane Michael. Keith made an announcement at the show that night, while Brad’s father was in the audience. “I want to make a special dedication tonight to a brother of all of you guys who lost his life.”Lt. Brad Clark, from Mechanicsville, Virginia. His dad is here tonight. And I want to dedicate this show tonight to him.”

Much love to Keith and the whole family of Brad Clark.

