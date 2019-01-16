Keith Urban to Jump Out of Birthday Cake

Loretta Lynn turns 87 this year and the Bridgestone Arena will be hosting a tribute show on April 1st. One wish that Loretta has is for Keith Urban to jump out of her birthday cake. Urban responded to her request saying” Your wish is my command Miss Loretta!” Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Margo Price are also going to be in attendance for the show to honor Loretta! Tickets go on sale January 18th if you will be in the area and would love to attend!

@lorettalynn… your wish is always my command Miss Loretta!!!! – KU pic.twitter.com/g4DHLj2cEu — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 15, 2019