Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year, co-host Carrie Underwood nabs Female Vocalist of the year, at 52nd annual CMA Awards

ABCThe 52nd Annual CMA Awards aired tonight on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Here’s a list of the winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist
Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Group
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo
Brothers Osborne
Album
Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian
New Artist
Luke Combs
Song of the Year
“Broken Halos”
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos”
Producers: Chris Stapleton and Dave Cobb
Musician
Mac McAnally
Musical Event
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”
David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
Music Video
“Marry Me”
Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
