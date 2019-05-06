Keith Urban’s Incredible Uber Adventure to SunFest

As a result of nasty thunderstorms, flights were diverted all weekend in South Florida and SunFest was nearly washed out.

As the rain and thunderstorms tried to put a damper on SunFest, the biggest act, Keith Urban was determined to make it to the stage.

Because of the severe weather in the Palm Beaches yesterday, Keith Urban’s plane couldn’t land at Palm Beach International. It was supposed to be diverted to Boca Raton but eventually landed at MIA.

Once on the ground at Miami international Urban was told by the crew that every time they see a lightening strike the airport can’t open for another 15 minutes.

The lightening didn’t stop.

Finally after deplaning, the band grabbed an Uber from Miami to SunFest and Urban told the crowd the Uber driver went over 100 mph on I-95 to get him to West Palm Beach.

Urban says he downloaded an app that told him how fast he was going, “102 [mph], 103 [mph], this guy is my hero right now,” says Urban.

The singer also thanked the crowd for there patience again on his Twitter feed after the show.