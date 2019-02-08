Kellyanne Conway Claims She Was Assaulted by “Unhinged” Woman At Restaurant

White House counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted by an unhinged woman at Maryland restaurant late last year.

Conway told CNN she was assaulted right after a Senate hearing for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

First on CNN: Kellyanne Conway describes alleged assault by “out of control” woman at a restaurant in October. The woman denies the charge. https://t.co/k83c3q9zAH pic.twitter.com/HJGMwySMEj — CNN (@CNN) February 8, 2019

Conway said a woman, later identified as 63-year-old Mary Elizabeth Inabinett grabbed her and then started “screaming her head off,” at Uncle Julio’s, a Mexican restaurant in the DC suburb of Bethesda, Maryland.

“Somebody was grabbing me from behind, grabbing my arms, and was shaking me to the point where I felt maybe somebody was hugging me,” Conway said in the interview for an upcoming story for CNN’s series, “Badass Women of Washington.”

“She was out of control. I don’t even know how to explain her to you. She was just, her whole face was terror and anger. She was right here, and my daughter was right there. She ought to pay for that,” she said.

Inabinett was charged in November with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. She has denied the charges.