Kelsea Ballerini will be hosting her first Thanksgiving this year

Kelsea Ballerini will host her first Thanksgiving dinner at her home in Nashville next week with husband Morgan Evans.

“I will be learning how to baste the turkey,” she tells People. “Wish me luck!”

While she describes Morgan as a “great cook,” he recently became a vegetarian, which leaves cooking the turkey up to her.

“He actually just became vegetarian recently,” she said. “So he cooks a lot of healthy soups and salads. Honestly, whenever I’m home, I just make something else for myself — like chicken and steak and stuff.”

She adds, “The holidays, to me, are all about the times to wear the turkey pants and eat pumpkin pie. The dessert table is where you will always find me around Thanksgiving.”

In addition to hosting their first Thanksgiving together, Kelsea and Morgan are approaching their one-year anniversary as a married couple and are planning a day trip to celebrate the occasion in December.

“We’re going to take a one-day trip,” she said. “We both have stuff on the day before and the day after so we’re just going to meet somewhere and pack it all into a day and have a date somewhere. It’s going to be cute! Every time we’re together, we have something to celebrate. We always carve out our time together and protect it. It’s a fun chapter.”

