Kenny Chesney & Thomas Rhett Are Early CMA Awards Winners

The Awards show hasn’t even started and already these guys are winners!

Congratulations to Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy on their Musical Event of the Year win for “Everything”s Gonna Be Alright,” and Thomas Rhett for Music Video of the Year for “Marry Me”.

So incredible! Huge thanks to @TKMcKamy for his vision on this video. Very special way to start #CMAawards https://t.co/sFJzQZHeQq — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 14, 2018

The 2018 CMA Awards air LIVE tonight (Nov. 14) at 8PM on ABC.