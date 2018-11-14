Kenny Chesney & Thomas Rhett Are Early CMA Awards Winners

The Awards show hasn’t even started and already these guys are winners!

Congratulations to Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy on their Musical Event of the Year win for “Everything”s Gonna Be Alright,” and Thomas Rhett for Music Video of the Year for “Marry Me”.

The 2018 CMA Awards air LIVE tonight (Nov. 14) at 8PM on ABC.

 

