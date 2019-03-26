Key Largo opens first adult-only resort

The popular vacation spot Key Largo now has an adult only resort which offers a child-free environment for tourists.

The Bungalows Key Largo resort only permits guests ages 18 and over on the property and has a minimum check-in age of 21.

Vacationers can choose from a waterfront or garden bungalow that sleeps up to four people.

Furthermore, each bungalow comes with two bicycles for easy access around the property as well as a semi-private beach.

According to the company’s website, the resort is offering a limited time rate starting at $399 per person, per night for a 2-night minimum stay throughout 2019.

Paddleboards, snorkeling equipment, kayaks, and other water sport equipment are available for unlimited use.

It is reportedly the first child-free resort to open in the Florida area.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miami car theft leads to fatal police chase, suspect at large Prosecutors Drop Case Against Jussie Smollett NASA Cancels All-Female Spacewalk Because Of Wardrobe Malfunction SCOTUS Upholds Bump Stock Ban Florida Bill Seeking to Raise the Age in Which People can Buy tobacco Products Ok’d by Senate Panel West Boynton Teen Sentenced to 50 Years For Raping his Neighbor, Then Offering to Make it Up to Her
Comments