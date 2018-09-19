Wednesday, the woman who helped her husband kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002 from the then-14-year-old’s Salt Lake City home, was released from Utah State Prison.

The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed Wanda Barzee was released just after 8 a.m.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announced the 72-year-old’s release last week crediting her for time served.

The decision reversed their the initial one in June after determining they had mistakenly not given Barzee credit for her time served in federal prison.

Barzee pleaded guilty to helping her husband Brian David Mitchell kidnap Smart in 2002 and holding her captive.

She was convicted on both state and federal crimes and sentenced to 15-years in which the judges allowed her to serve concurrently in exchange for her cooperation in the federal prosecution against Mitchell.

Smart, now 30 and soon-to-be mother of three, told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday that her kidnapper is “still a big threat” to the public.

Smart also said Barzee encouraged Mitchell, who’s serving life in prison, to rape her while she was being held captive.

Barzee was released without parole but will be under federal supervision for five years and listed in Utah’s sex offender registry.

If she violates terms that include mental health treatment and an order not to contact Smart’s family, she could go back to prison.

Related content:

The post Kidnapper of Elizabeth Smart released from prison appeared first on 850 WFTL.